Levi and Crystal Neuharth’s Prairie Paradise Farms earned the annual South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award for their grazing and farming operation is in Stanley County, half an hour west of Fort Pierre.
Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, this award recognizes private landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water, and wildlife resources in their care. The award will be officially presented by Sand County Foundation, S.D. Cattlemen’s Association and S.D. Grassland Coalition, on December 1 in Rapid City during the Cattlemen’s annual convention and trade show.
The last time a Stanley or Hughes County landowner won the Leopold Award was 2011, when the Mortenson Ranch near Hayes, operated by Todd, Jeff, and Curt Mortenson won it.
The Neuharths took over managing Prairie Paradise Farms in 2016. It is approximately 2,500 acres of cropland and 3,000 acres of grassland. The Neuharths raise various livestock, including a herd of 100 dairy goats and a 150-flock of free-range laying hens. Crystal said the hens lay roughly 50 eggs per day. The goats are not only 4-H projects for the Neuharths’ three children — Johnathon, Justin, and Kaydee — the goats are an important enterprise for the farm. Although the Neuharths practice rotational grazing of their grasslands, they do not own any cattle — their custom grazing business provides daily monitoring and frequent rotations to fresh pastures for others’ beef cattle.
The Neuharths practice no-till drill-planting, as opposed to plowing the dirt prior to planting.
“Keeping our soil covered is one of the most important protections we can give it, especially for conserving our water,” Levi said. “Residue provides a protective armor for the soil, creating habitat for soil organisms, preventing erosion and evaporation, and keeping the soil cool on hot days.”
The Neuharths say that the crop residue left behind from no-till planting gives a protective armor for the soil, which creates a living area for soil organisms, prevents erosion and evaporation, and keeps disease, pests and weeds out. Rotating the types of planted crops allows the Neuharths to keep different nutrients in the dirt, and spread out the risk from bad weather.
And, the Neuharths have also planted almost 20 miles of trees to create wildlife habitat. They have done this with assistance from USDA-NRCS programs and the local conservation district.
Active in a variety of agricultural and community organizations, the family also hosts a free Family Day — on May 1 this year — where visitors participate in hands-on educational stations on topics like livestock, insects, germinating seeds, soil layers and grain identification.
“We want to bring awareness to the impact agriculture has on everyone, whether they know it or not. Soil is life,” Crystal said. “We want to continue to educate, especially the youth, in supporting a sustainable future for agriculture. Getting people excited, especially at a young age, should help create a positive vision for good conservation practices and to encourage people to learn more. There are a lot of valuable resources available, and mentors, for anyone wanting to learn.”
Levi is a founding member and current chairman of the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, which promotes soil health. The Neuharths make decisions based on the Coalition’s five principles of soil health: Keep the soil covered; Disturb as little as possible; Keep living roots growing as much as possible; Include diversity in plant communities; Integrate livestock.
Levi said that conserving natural resources has always been a top priority for the Neuharth family. Levi’s dad, David, started as a farmer in 1979. In the first few years, he sold his tillage equipment and bought his first no-till drill. He also began using crop rotations, rather than summer and winter pasturing.
Levi said they have witnessed different transitions in agriculture. Managing the land in a comprehension and regenerative way helps lessen the risk of failure during the hard years, when markets or weather may be challenging. When natural cycles are working properly, everything transitions or adapt more easily.
Crystal said that rotation grazing shows improvements in plant communities, increasing quality forage, and resiliency and sustainability. It gives grasslands time to rest and recover. The cattle also thrive, having fresh pastures to graze much more frequently.
