Trading Post
Buy Now

The Trading Post Fort Pierre in South Dakota, 1857, seen from across the Missouri. They'd have won our contest.

 South Dakota Historical Collection

No snow, no refunds.

Capital Journal subscribers hoping to win a full refund were bummed out when they looked outside Sunday and found pretty much nothing but sunshine.

But how disappointing can that really be in South Dakota in January?

Ninety-five subscribers were entered in the Journal’s annual Let It Snow! promotion that guaranteed a refund to recent subscribers who’d filled out an entry form. Had there been four or more inches of new snow on Sunday, they would have received refunds.

What did they get instead? Well, a gorgeous 47-degree day (preceded by a 55-degree day on Saturday) and hopes for an early spring when the nation’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, failed to see his shadow during his annual ceremony in Pennsylvania. (Kansas City Chiefs fans got an extra bonus later in the day.)

Keep an eye on the Capital Journal for more in-paper contests coming soon, and don’t forget to check us out online at capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments