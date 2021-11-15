The 114-year-old railroad bridge over the Missouri River between Pierre and Fort Pierre may be older than its neighbor -- U.S. Highway's Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge -- built in 1962, but it's still going strong and in good condition.
The railroad bridge first spanned the Missouri River in 1907 and is only one of three railroad bridges crossing the Missouri River in South Dakota. The 2,200-foot long bridge received routine inspections by Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad maintenance crews and is in good repair, assistant RCP&E Railroad assistant VP Jerry Vest said. Vest is also the senior VP of government and industry affairs with Genesee and Wyoming Railroad Services.
The bridge connects both east and west South Dakota and remains vital to the economies of the neighboring cities on opposite banks of the Missouri River.
"The railroad bridge connects our state by literally bridging east river and west river," Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said. "It strengthens the entire freight corridor across our state and allows for additional freight transportation capacity. Certainly, its impact on our local and regional ag economy is important just as it has been for decades."
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said the railroad bridge is meaningful to wheat farmers in the area.
"Fort Pierre is the starting point for the Pierre-Rapid City subdivision of the RCP&E Railroad, and the line that runs from Fort Pierre to Rapid City provides a critical rail freight connection in western South Dakota," she said. "The railroad has played such a significant role in Fort Pierre's history, the Verendrye Museum Board, along with the City of Fort Pierre and volunteers, brought the original railroad depot building back to a location between the railroad tracks and Highway 83 and restored it for a museum."
Hanson added passage across the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre has been important to visitors and residents for more than 200 years.
A bridge's history
It's no surprise the railroad bridge built in 1907 has a rich history, including changing hands over the years.
"The line has a long history, going back to the Chicago & Northwestern Railway when it built the line across South Dakota in the 1800s with reportedly possible intentions to extend it all the way to the Pacific Northwest," Vest said. "As we all know, that did not happen. However, the RCP&E provides very important freight services to customers and communities across the State of South Dakota. Our bridge over the Missouri River between Pierre and Fort Pierre is a critical part of our mainline across the state."
Vest added that rail traffic declines led C&NW to sell the line to Dakota, Minnesota and Eastern Railroad in 1986, which soon after saw traffic increase under its ownership.
On May 30, 2014, newly created RCP&E purchased the west end of DM&E's rail line.
"Genesee & Wyoming Inc. purchased the Canadian Pacific Railway line from Tracy, MN, to Colony, WY, and crossing through South Dakota, in 2014, and started the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad," Vest said.
The bridge's structure also holds some interesting features, which the casual observer might overlook when driving past it.
Vest said the bridge is a multi-span pin-connected Pennsylvania through truss design with a steel superstructure sitting atop granite-faced piers. The only significant wood on the structure are crossties holding the rail in place, he added.
The National Register of Historic Places noted the Pennsylvania design saw substantial use nationwide during the late-19th and early-20th centuries. The register added the railroads utilized the design for long-span applications requiring heavy carrying capacities.
The bridge also once had a swing span, although it's no longer in use.
"The second span from the east end of the bridge is a swing span that would rotate open to allow passage to high-clearance boats," Vest said. "The swing span is no longer functional. The Chicago and North Western Railroad Bridge is the only swing bridge remaining in South Dakota. The one span of the bridge originally designed and operated as a swing structure is now fixed into its current position."
The National Register of Historic Places listed the railroad bridge among its rolls since 1998. According to the nomination form, the bridge is South Dakota's only known remaining swing bridge and is "probably among the largest such structures to survive nationally."
Passenger travel
Many sources illustrate the bridge's history, most relating to the Pierre's and Fort Pierre's origins.
The Chicago and North Western Railroad laid track from the east to Pierre from the 1880s to 1906. Before building the railroad bridge, people crossed the river between Pierre and Fort Pierre by pontoon bridges, steamboats and walking across the ice during winter.
According to the National Park Service, by the late-19th century, much of eastern South Dakota had railroad service. Still, few railroads ventured into western South Dakota, partially because of the significant areas closed to white settlement. The reduction of the size of reservations opened more land for settlement.
The first passenger train crossed the bridge on Oct. 14, 1907. It wasn't until 1926 that a permanent highway bridge spanned the river.
Passenger travel across the railroad bridge ended in the 1960s, but the Capital Journal reported people getting the chance to experience the old days during the bridge's 100th-anniversary celebration in 2007.
The Pierre/Fort Pierre Historic Preservation Commission's Don Zeller recalled the passenger train brought in for the celebration.
"We all had met out at the golf course," he said. "They drove us across the railroad bridge to Fort Pierre. Then put it in reverse and brought us back. The train had three or four passenger cars. We were all packed in there."
Despite the bridge's age, don't count on seeing a replacement any time soon. Vest estimated the bridge would likely outlast many of the residents.
"With proper maintenance, and we are certainly doing that, that steel structure will last an undetermined length of time into the future," he said. "When we inspect our bridges, we know what to work on. To replace that bridge would be phenomenally expensive."
