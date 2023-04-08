These are trying times for many farmers across South Dakota.
Many are waiting to see how long it will take before their snow covered fields will be dry enough to begin planting crops.
Flooding is also a concern in areas where snowfall amounts reached record highs and temperatures never reached above freezing long enough to make a dent in between snowfall events.
The cost of insecticide, fertilizer, irrigation and herbicide isn't cheap.
But the wet conditions will always be favored over times of drought, which unfortunately has also been experienced throughout the state in recent years.
All of those stressors — both on the land and farmer — are more like ebbs and flows to Hughes County farmer Terry Ness.
Terry and wife Mary Ness operate a diverse crop system and ewe farm just east of Pierre.
Ness has practiced no till farmer over the last 26 years, a method where the soil isn't tilled when it's time to plant another crop.
Over time, no-till practices create a soil, water and biological system that more closely resembles native soils.
Dry Run Creek runs directly past Ness's property. East Medicine Creek runs just six miles away. Both empty into the Missouri River.
No-till retains moisture better than conventionally tilled fields, helping the land weather both drought and heavy precipitation events. The runoff is also lesser, and cleaner.
Ness remained unphased by the pending blizzard on Monday afternoon as he looked over his family's herd of goats housed in an old depot station in Canning that was converted into a barn over 45 years ago.
Ness enjoys the goats, noting each one has a distinct personality.
In another section of the barn are the ewes currently lambing.
Unlike cattle, Ness said pregnant sheep will delay going into labor during a blizzard.
The blizzard just days before clogged the three mile stretch of gravel road between the barn and Ness's home.
"I'm not gonna try to get down here when I know I can't get down here. I'm just gonna stay in the house," Ness said. "We'll get here when we can. We got equipment to move the snow, so as soon as it stops drifting we can cut down here and then take care of what needs to be taken care of."
Ness said his family doesn't rely on the county to plow their roads.
"That's what we do. We don't rely on the county. We just rely on ourselves," Ness said.
Ness knows it might be awhile until he's able to plant the 1,500-acres of oats and corn on the agenda.
"We should be planting, but it's okay. I learned that a long time ago. You just have to be patient because there's nothing you can do about it when it gets like this," Ness said.
"It takes a lot to get me stressed out," Ness said, before making a correlation between his stress threshold and his choice to raise goats.
"Most people don't have patience for goats, but if you're set up for them it's worth it," Ness said.
"They are easy to not like, they just want to get in trouble."
The animals have also taught Ness's children and grandchildren a hard work ethic, who were enthusiastic about helping out with chores and taking care of the goats.
Ness's no till efforts and research-based philosophies have enabled him to leave the land to the future generations in better shape than before.
