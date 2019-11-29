State officials advise against any travel across much of South Dakota Friday, Nov. 29.
The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety announced Friday evening they would close Interstate 90 from the Wyoming border in the west to Chamberlain, South Dakota, on the Missouri River, at midnight, Friday, as snow already covered much of the state by Friday night. Pierre appeared to have received at least 3 inches of heavy, moisture-laden snow by about 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, when any snowfall mostly had stopped.
A winter storm warning was in effect across much of the state, until 11 a.m., Sunday, including Hughes and Stanley counties, and the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre, according to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Up to 16 inches total of snow are possible.
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the western
portion of the state and winter storm warning for much of the rest of the state. This system will bring heavy snow, strong winds, freezing rain, and below freezing temperatures creating difficult driving conditions with significant reductions in visibility.
Many highways are ice covered, and travel is being discouraged tonight into Sunday morning unless absolutely necessary. Drivers trying to avoid the closures are reminded that state highways and county roads will not be any better and may be worse.
A 37-year-old man was killed in a pickup truck roll-over early Friday when the driver lost control on an ice-covered road 4 miles south of Cavour a tiny town 9 miles east of Huron.
Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said a 31-year-old man was driving the 1992 Dodge D250 pickup about 1:40 a.m., Friday, Nov. 29, when he lost control on the icy road. The pickup went into the east ditch, rolled and came to rest in standing water in the ditch. A 31-year-old male passenger and the 37-year-old man had to be extricated. .
The 31-year-old passenger received minor injuries and was taken to the Huron hospital. The 31-year-old driver was not injured.
None of the occupants was wearing a seat belt. Charges are pending against the driver, Mangan said. No names were released Friday pending notification of relatives.
Be sure to visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 5-1-1 to check the latest road conditions and travel advisories before heading out. There is also an app (SDDOT 511) available for Android and iOS devices. Sign up for ClearPath511 for closure notifications by text message or email.
Travelers are reminded that SDDOT crews will plow until early evening hours as conditions allow. After that, winter maintenance will be suspended and will resume about 5 a.m. the next morning, weather permitting.
If you must travel, the departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend travelers also take the following steps.
Wear your seatbelt
Travel during the day
Drive with your headlights on (not daytime running lights) so you can be seen by other motorists from the front and rear
Don’t use cruise control on icy or snow-covered roads
Use highly traveled roads and highways
Keep family and friends informed of your travel schedule and route
Call 511 or visit safetravelusa.com for road conditions
Keep a winter weather survival kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, warm clothing, water, energy bars, a flashlight, a distress flag, a shovel and matches
Travel with a charged cell phone, but don’t rely on it to get you out of a bad situation
§ Change travel plans as weather conditions warrant
If you do get stranded:
§ Stay in your vehicle
Run the engine and heater about 10 minutes an hour to stay warm
When the engine is running, open a window slightly to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Periodically clearing snow from the exhaust pipe will also help prevent carbon monoxide buildup
When it’s dark outside, turn on the interior light so rescuers can see you
Put up a distress flag, or spread a large colored cloth on the ground to attract attention from rescuers
