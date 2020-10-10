Calling her “a woman of great moral character who is devoted to her country, community, family, and faith,” Gov. Kristi Noem and most of the nation’s Republican governors are pushing the U.S. Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Noem tweeted on Friday: “Americans can trust Judge Barrett to apply the text of the Constitution and of the law as written. #ConfirmACB.”
The governors last week sent a letter addressed to Senate majority and minority leadership, as well as the heads of the Judiciary Committee. Barrett has been nominated by President Donald Trump to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“As elected leaders of our states, we support a judicial philosophy like Judge Barrett’s that respects the roles of coequal branches of government and protects powers reserved to the states,” the governors’ letter in support of Barrett states.
Although the GOP controls the Senate by a count of 53-47, at least two Republican Senators -- Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska -- have indicated they are likely to oppose Barrett if her confirmation reaches a full floor vote. Barrett would need at least 50 senators to vote in her favor, as Vice President Mike Pence could perform his constitutionally permissible action of breaking a 50-50 tie to realize her confirmation.
U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, both R-S.D., have said they intend to vote for Barrett.
Who Is Amy Coney Barrett?
Born Jan. 28, 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana;
1994 graduate of Tennessee’s Rhodes College, earning a degree in English;
1997 graduate of Notre Dame Law School;
Served as a clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia from 1998-99;
Served as a law professor at Notre Dame Law School from 2002-17;
Served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since her October 2017 Senate confirmation;
A married mother of seven children and a practicing Catholic.
The Heritage Foundation is a conservative public policy research organization based in Washington, D.C. In politics, such a group is much more commonly known as a “think tank.”
A July 3, 2018 article by Heritage describes Barrett this way:
“Barrett’s limited judicial opinions and academic writings indicate a commitment to originalism and textualism, much like her former boss, Scalia.”
“In an article discussing stare decisis and precedent, she explained that “public response to controversial cases like Roe [v. Wade] reflects public rejection of the proposition that stare decisis can declare a permanent victor in a divisive constitutional struggle rather than desire that precedent remain forever unchanging,” Heritage adds of Barrett.
