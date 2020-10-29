Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday announced she appointed state Judge Scott P. Myren to the South Dakota Supreme Court to succeed Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who will retire in January.
Justice Steven Jensen will become chief justice when Myren joins the bench.
Myren, who is 56, has been a judge in the state's Aberdeen-based Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2004 and the circuit’s presiding judge since 2013.
But on the Supreme Court, he will represent the Supreme Court's Third District; each of the five justices represents one of the five "geographic appointment districts."
The Third District is about as large or larger than the Fifth District, which is pretty much the top third of the state all the way across. The Third District starts out narrower in the east at Brookings, widening as it goes West River to include much of the southwest and sparsely-populated parts of the state, all the way to the lower corner.
Justices face a nonpolitical "retention election" three years after appointment and then every eight years after that.
Myren will be the 53rd justice in the history of the state's high court.
“No one will ever replace Chief Justice David Gilbertson,” said Myren in the news release from Noem's office. “I will try my hardest every day to live up to his legacy.”
“Judge Myren is a highly-qualified, senior jurist who respects the separation of powers and the role of a judge to interpret the law as written,” said Noem.
Myren has sat on the high bench before, as have other state circuit judges, to fill in for a justice, usually because the justice recused himself or herself from a certain case, or at times because of illness. This includes at least one highly publicized case.
In 2016, Myren was seated on the Supreme Court to hear the appeal of Braiden McCahren of Pierre who appealed his conviction for murdering his high school friend Dalton Williams with a shotgun. McCahren's father is an attorney in Pierre -- and three of the high court justices disqualified themselves from hearing the appeal. Myren was one of three circuit judges who took their places.
The case had an unusual technicality over a second-degree murder charge the jury was allowed - late in the process - to consider as an alternative to first-degree murder. McCahren argued he lost a good chance of being acquitted of the more serious charge. Myren sided with another circuit judge in a "special concurrence" which criticized the prosecution's gambit and the circuit judge allowing it in; but also agreed with the majority in rejecting the appeal.
Myren is a native of Mound City, South Dakota, which is 100 miles north of Pierre. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota in 1985 and graduated from Rutgers University School of Law in New Jersey in 1988.
Myren chose Rutgers because his wife, Virginia Trexler-Myren, was attending veterinarian school nearby at the University of Pennsylvania, he told the Aberdeen American News in 2011. Trexler-Myren, who grew up in Pennsylvania, has an animal hospital in Pierre.
In 1988, he started in private practice of real estate law in Denver but the real estate market soon tanked, he told the Aberdeen News in 2011. So he and his wife returned to South Dakota in 1990 where he got on as a staff attorney for the Supreme Court. They have two children.
In 1994, Gov. Walter Dale Miller appointed Myren as an administrative law judge and he served as a magistrate judge until Gov. Mike Rounds appointed him a circuit judge in 2004. He was re-elected twice without opposition.
He was elected by his peers in 2011 to be president of the South Dakota Judges Association.
Myren will have an investiture ceremony, but the date has not been set, a court official told the Capital Journal.
