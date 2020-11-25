Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem that Lorraine Polak will be the new executive director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA), effective January 8, 2021.
Polak will replace Mark Lauseng, who is retiring.
“Lorraine has a great understanding of SDHDA’s programs and all the opportunities that they present,” Noem stated via news release. “She will be a dedicated leader and an invaluable partner as it relates to carrying out SDHDA’s mission for the people of South Dakota.”
Polak currently serves as the Director of Rental Housing Development with the Authority and began her employment with them in 1998. Previously, Polak was with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
“I want to thank Gov. Noem for this opportunity to continue to serve South Dakota’s citizens. Working for the authority has been extremely rewarding, and I am honored to accept this new role," Polak said in the release. "The authority’s board of commissioners and staff along with the partner agencies we work with are dedicated to providing affordable and appropriate housing. I look forward to ensuring that dedication meets the housing needs of South Dakotans.”
Polak was born in O’Neill, Nebraska and earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska. She and her husband, Mike, have three children, and she enjoys spending time with family and friends, running, gardening and outdoor activities.
