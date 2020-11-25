Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed one of her senior policy advisers, Tiffany Sanderson, to be the South Dakota Secretary of Education, effective Dec. 9.
Sanderson will succeed Ben Jones, who has been named the new executive director of the South Dakota State Historical Society.
Noem said Sanderson has experience in K-12 education, higher education, and workforce development.
“Tiffany will be a great leader for the Department of Education, and a true champion for our students, educators, and schools,” Noem stated via news release.
According to the release, prior to joining Noem's staff in 2019, Sanderson led South Dakota’s career and technical education system at the Department of Education. This included her overseeing the four technical colleges, and designing learning solutions for school systems and businesses across the country while working in the private sector.
“I’m extremely thankful to the governor for this opportunity, and I’m excited to partner with educators as we set out to help our students in South Dakota,” Sanderson stated. “As a mom of a middle schooler, we can waste no time in strengthening our education system. It’s the most important work we can do for our kids and communities.”
Sanderson lives in Pierre with her husband and son. She graduated from Lemmon High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from South Dakota State University, and master’s degree in administration with an emphasis in human resource management from the University of South Dakota.
