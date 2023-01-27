State of the State

Gov. Kristi Noem receives applause in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Pierre during her 2023 State of the State Address.

 Joshua Haiar / SD Searchlight

A tax cut touted by Gov. Kristi Noem as the largest in state history cleared its first legislative hurdle on Thursday.

House Bill 1075 would eliminate the state’s 4.5 percent tax on food sales.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments