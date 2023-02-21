Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem testifies in support of a bill that would eliminate the state sales tax on groceries in front of the House Committee on Appropriations on Feb. 21 at the Capitol in Pierre.

 Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight

Gov. Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign promise to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries died Tuesday morning in the House Committee on Appropriations, but the committee approved a bill to reduce state sales taxes across the board.

The projected $102 million grocery tax repeal was rejected by an 8-1 vote. The committee also rejected a $73 million tax cut on property taxes for South Dakota homeowners.

