Long a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, Gov. Kristi Noem alleges all of the following contributed to what at this point appears to be the president's failed re-election bid:
“-Signed affidavits attesting to illegal activity in Pennsylvania and Nevada;
-Computer glitches flipping Republican votes to Democrats in Michigan;
-Dead people voting in Pennsylvania;
-And more.”
Noem made these claims via Twitter on Sunday, a few hours after her national network TV interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”
On Thursday, Noem made this tweet: “@realDonaldTrump has been fighting the establishment, the mainstream media, and now rigged election systems on behalf of the American people and our way of life.”
This led Stephanopoulos to ask Noem about her comments.
“All I’m asking for, George, is that we don’t break this country. When you break the process on which we elect our leaders, you will break America forever. This isn’t just about this election; this is about every election in the future, and the fact that the American people – the everyday people who get up and work hard, that are suffering through this pandemic, that have tragically lost family members – they need to know that, at least, America still functions, and we care about doing things right,” Noem responded.
Noem made several campaign appearances around the country on Trump’s behalf during the fall. She has been adamant in her opposition to President-elect Joe Biden. On Election Day, Noem tweeted:
“.@realdonaldtrump is America’s last line of defense against the far left. He has fought for you and will continue to do so for the next 4 years. RT if you voted for @realdonaldtrump!”
On Oct. 30, Noem tweeted of Biden: “If Joe Biden had been in the White House, he would have shut this country down. I've been traveling the country for @realDonaldTrump because if he is not in the White House the next four years, I'm concerned about our future.”
Our leaders need to base their comments upon verifiable facts; not theories or conspiracy theories. It would be challenging for anyone to not agree that only "legal votes" should count. If, indeed, there were errors let's fix them. If, indeed, there verifiable instances of intentional voter fraud, bring forth the fact and move toward prosecuting those involved. But, please, stop the fear mongering and hate filled speech.
