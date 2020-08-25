One day before her speech at the Republican National Convention, Gov. Kristi Noem is blasting left-wing cities from coast-to-coast.
"From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled," Noem stated via Twitter. "It took 244 years to build this great nation, flaws and all. But we stand to lose it in a tiny fraction of that time if we continue down the path taken by these radicals."
Noem's Twitter stream began Tuesday with her ripping "so-called experts."
"America is unique in the world. Government’s power is limited to the confines of our Constitution, which protects our God-given liberties and civil rights. We are not - and WILL not - be the subjects of an elite class of so-called experts. We the People are the government," she tweeted.
In addition to Noem, others scheduled to speak at the RNC on Wednesday include:
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who is currently locked in a contentious re-election battle with Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield;
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, also fighting to keep her seat against Democrat Tedra Cobb;
Kellyanne Conway
Lara Trump
Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden seemed to make a play for voters in the Great Plains on Tuesday by stating he supports ethanol over "Big Oil." He accused President Donald Trump of "undercutting the Renewable Fuel Standard."
The Renewable Fuel Standard marks our bond with our farmers and our commitment to a thriving rural economy. Donald Trump doesn't respect that connection, and he's thrown it away to the detriment of generations of producers across the Midwest and around the country — many of whom put their trust in him four years ago," Biden stated.
The former vice president said he and running mate Kamala Harris of California will promote ethanol and "honor the critical role" it plays for renewable energy.
"A Biden-Harris Administration will promote and advance renewable energy, ethanol, and other biofuels to help rural America and our nation’s farmers, and will honor the critical role the renewable fuel industry plays in supporting the rural economy and the leadership role American agriculture will play in our fight against climate change," Biden added.
