Gov. Kristi Noem checks people out at Dakotamart in Pierre on Oct. 18 during her 2022 campaign that included her pledge to repeal the sales tax on food.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem called for using the state's surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion.

The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House, delivered her address as the Legislature's nine-week session began. All eyes are on what lawmakers might do with the state's $423 million surplus.

