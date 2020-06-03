Gov. Kristi Noem said the video appearing to show former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin grinding his knee into George Floyd’s neck last week while Floyd was restricted on the ground is quite disturbing.
Floyd eventually died, while Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis officers now face multiple criminal charges associated with the death.
Floyd’s death last week sparked ongoing nationwide protests. Some of these have been peaceful, such as the one that took place at the State Capitol in Pierre on Monday evening.
Others, however, such as the one that happened at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls the previous night, have gotten out of hand. These events, taking place from California in the west to New York in the east, and from Minnesota in the north to Texas in the south, have involved:
Window smashing;
Burning of buildings and police vehicles;
Looting of high-end department stores in New York City and even at a Home Depot in Washington, D.C.;
Tear gas deployment at protesters;
At least one instance (in Louisville, Kentucky) of an officer clearly shooting pepper balls directly at a TV news crew;
Countless other violent and chaotic events, some of which have resulted in serious injury or even death.
During a Wednesday news conference, Noem said there is plenty of blame to go around for these problems.
“Parents, you need to know if your kids are out at night throwing rocks at cops,” Noem said. “Violence will not be tolerated by me, and it should not be tolerated by you.”
On Monday, numerous protesters showed up at the capitol building in Pierre. While they chanted and carried signs with messages such as “Black Lives Matter more than white feelings,” they did not throw rocks at the structure. This is a stark contrast to what happened last week at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, where protesters reportedly broke 28 windows.
Wednesday, Noem said South Dakotans need to consider, “What do we want policing to look like?”
Noem added she believes policing should be “dispassionate.”
“Passion tells us what we need to focus on, but not how we ought to do it,” she said, adding she wants to see “respect” in the art of police work.
For his part, President Donald Trump continues his strong disapproval of protesters. Wednesday, he tweeted simply, “LAW AND ORDER!”
