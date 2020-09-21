Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Pierre.

Gov. Kristi Noem has called for a special session of the state legislature, to meet Monday, October 5. Its purpose is to consider legislation related to the use of federal stimulus relief funds, including the $1.25 billion allocated to South Dakota in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF).

“South Dakota has used our federal CRF funds as intended to cover many costs related to COVID-19,” said Noem in her news release. “We’re in tremendous shape in our fight against this virus. I look forward to hearing from the entire legislature in its official capacity.”

Barring an extension, South Dakota has until December 30 to spend all CRF dollars.

Some of the funds have already been allocated, including $200 million for city and county government operations, more than $100 million for the Re-employment Insurance Fund, nearly $100 million for state public safety and public health officials, $75 million for K-12 schools, and more than $20 million for universities and technical colleges.

Noem also has proposed up to $400 million in small business grants and up to $100 million in grants to community-based health care providers.

