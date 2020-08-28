New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C. are just some of the “Democrat-run cities” Gov. Kristi Noem continues to blast through Twitter and other means, calling them places of “looting, chaos, destruction, and murder.”
At least one leader of a large, liberal, coastal city now has Noem’s full attention — Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle, Washington.
During her Wednesday evening speech at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Noem said the following:
“From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can’t — good, hard-working Americans — are left to fend for themselves.”
Before Noem had even finished her speech, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow called Durkan on live TV to allow her to respond to Noem’s statement about Seattle.
“She needs to get off Twitter and get off Fox News, and come see our city,” Durkan said of Noem.
In late spring, shortly after George Floyd died while in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, often fiery protests erupted across the nation. Even South Dakota was not spared, as protesters clashed with police and looted the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls on May 31.
The next day, several more protesters arrived at the State Capitol in Pierre. However, this time, Noem had both National Guard and Highway Patrol troopers in place to defend against the protesters, so much so that at least one sniper was positioned atop the Capitol.
This contrasts sharply to the situation in Seattle. There, violent protesters took over a police station before establishing the so-called “autonomous zone,” which was supposedly free from police. At one point, this area was known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (or CHAZ), while it was also called the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (or CHOP) for a time.
Durkan said Noem’s depiction of Seattle as a city of nothing but violence and chaos is unfair. Indeed, the largest city in the Pacific Northwest is the headquarters of internet retail titan Amazon, as well as companies such as Nordstrom and Starbucks. It is also home to many tech firms, while several famous Grunge Rock bands — namely Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice In Chains — formed in Seattle.
“Her caricature of the great cities across America is not only wrong; it’s purposely wrong,” Durkan added of Noem while speaking to Maddow. “People are not leaving Seattle, in fact, again, our housing prices continue to increase and the people moving here are young families.”
Noem responded to Durkan late Wednesday via Twitter: “Where was Mayor Durkan when CHOP or CHAZ (or whatever they called it) took over her city?”
Noem continued going after Durkan again on Thursday, this time on Fox News.
“No mother wants to have her children be raised on the streets of Portland or Seattle right now because of the unrest, because of the violence and it’s not American,” Noem said on Fox & Friends on Thursday.
This is contrary to what Durkan said on Wednesday: “Seattle ... it is a city that I raised my two children in and I would not have raised them anywhere else.”
On Friday, Noem continued going after Seattle via her weekly public commentary, titled, “The Duty of Leaders.”
“Seattle’s murder rate has increased 44% this year. Some of that increase is directly attributable to the Capitol Hill area of her downtown that became an ‘autonomous zone,’ with barricades erected and signs stating, ‘You are now leaving the USA.’ Durkan seems to have forgotten that rioters in this area (called both CHOP and CHAZ) terrorized residents, demanded tribute from business owners, and generated frequent shootings,” Noem stated.
“It is the duty of leaders like Durkan to protect their people from such violence. But instead of allowing her police department to do that, Durkan proposed slashing her police department’s budget and freezing new hires,” Noem added.
Reached by email late Friday, Durkan spokeswoman Chelsea Kellogg said Noem is still invited to visit, but said Noem should deal with South Dakota matters first.
“Mayor Durkan believes that the residents and businesses of South Dakota would prefer the governor to keep her focus on the real challenges facing towns and cities across her state, rather than spreading misinformation and lies about a city on the other side of the country,” Kellogg said. “The city of Seattle – which is a similar population to the state of South Dakota – has seen a decrease in violent crime this year, and despite being the epicenter of COVID-19, the city of Seattle has half of the number of cases of COVID-19 than South Dakota. Seattle has also pioneered innovative efforts such as free citywide testing, grocery vouchers, child care and rental assistance to help our residents during this challenging time. The mayor would welcome Governor Noem or any resident and business of South Dakota to visit our incredible city to learn about our efforts.”
T
ale of the Tape: Seattle Vs South Dakota
The numbers below are compiled from the U.S. Census Bureau, as well as the 2016 Electoral College results.
In the 2016 presidential election vote, Seattle favored Democrat Hillary Clinton by 79 points; South Dakota favored President Donald Trump by 30 points.
In population, Seattle has 753,675 residents; South Dakota has 884,659.
The median value of an owner-occupied home in Seattle is $605,200; the median value of such a home in South Dakota is $159,100.
The median monthly rent payment in Seattle is $1,496; the median monthly rent payment in South Dakota is $722.
The percentage of residents age 25 or older who hold at least a bachelor’s degree in Seattle is 62.8%; in South Dakota, 28.5% of residents hold at least a bachelor’s degree.
Per capita income in Seattle is $55,789; per capita income in South Dakota is $29,801.
Seattle has 7,251 people per square mile; South Dakota has 10.7 people per square mile.
In Seattle, a typical employee spends an average of 27.8 minutes traveling to work; in South Dakota, the average employee can get to work in 17 minutes.
