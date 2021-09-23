Gov. Kristi Noem directed the South Dakota Department of Education to delay the updating process for the state’s social studies standards by up to one year on Monday.
Controversy over the state’s planned update to its social studies standards began with the discovery that the South Dakota Department of Education’s draft social studies content standards published for public feedback on Aug. 6 removed almost all mentions of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate, otherwise known as the People of Seven Council Fires or the Sioux Nation. In the July 26 draft’s kindergarten standards alone, three mentions were made of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate. In history, civics and geography, students would “Read or listen to Oceti Sakowin Oyate stories, such as Iktomi stories and historical lore stories,” “Discuss the meaning of kinship to the Oceti Sakowin Oyate” and “Discuss the tribal nations of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate.”
In the standards draft released to the public on Aug. 6, only one mention of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate remains in the standards themselves — In high school civics, students would “Compare the United States Constitution with the South Dakota State Constitution and the constitutions of the Oceti Sakowin.”
Noem said in a Monday statement that after significant Education Department changes to the social studies working group’s recommendations, it was “clear” to her that more more public input is necessary to “bring greater balance and emphasis on our nation’s true and honest history.”
“Following public feedback from several constituencies, it is clear there is more work to be done to get this right,” Noem said. “We will be delaying further formal action on the draft social study standards to allow more opportunity for public input, increased legislative engagement, and additional voices to be heard in this discussion. Our focus remains the same: ensuring that South Dakota students learn a true and honest account of American and South Dakota history.”
The Capital Journal reached out to Noem’s office asking what more they were hoping to see in the standards, which constituencies made it clear to the Governor that there was more work to be done, what, if anything, caused the standards to fall short of “a true and honest account of American and South Dakota history” and if there were any constituents Noem’s office did not believe they had heard from, or heard from enough. Noem’s office didn’t respond.
The first Board of Education Standards public hearing in Aberdeen had already been postponed to Oct. 25 to allow a move from Holgate Middle School to the larger Ramkota Convention Center. State law requires 30 days’ notice for changes to Board of Education Standards hearings. Deputy Secretary Mary Stadick Smith of the Education Department told the Capital Journal the other standards being considered this year, in “fine arts and certain career and technical education areas,” will move forward as scheduled, as well as the Aberdeen public hearing.
The Capital Journal also asked Stadick Smith if there is a specific timeline for the delay to the social studies standards, what the DOE will do during said delay and if it will push back the social studies “transition year” from 2022-23 to 2023-24. Stadick Smith replied that more information about the ongoing social studies standards process will become available in the days to come.
Noem’s Monday announcement also follows the Sept. 13 Oceti Sakowin March for Children, in which opponents of the changes made to the Aug. 6 draft peacefully marched through Pierre and rallied at Hilger’s Gulch. There, Sarah White of the Rapid City-based NDN Collective called for the resignation of Noem, state Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, state Tribal Relations Secretary Dave Flute and state Office of Indian Education Director Fred Osborn.
