Monday at the State Capitol in Pierre, Gov. Kristi Noem made remarks on the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota at the 2020 special session of the Legislature to determine how the remaining federal coronavirus relief funds will be spent.
South Dakota received $1.25 billion from the federal government via the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump earlier this year. All the money is to be spent by Dec. 31.
Noem said she has spent considerable time asking Congress to extend more flexibility to how the state spends the money. The Department of the Treasury has issued guidelines on how the money can be spent, as it can only be used in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know many of you have been hard at work constructing recommendations for what we should do with the federal dollars that we have left,” Noem said to legislators. “It’s my hope today that we can set aside personal agendas and reject ideological fights. The people of South Dakota are counting on us to work together, to take this finite amount of money and help as many of our citizens as we can within Treasury’s parameters.”
She urged legislators to keep the Treasury guidelines in mind as they made decisions on how to allocate the rest of the funds, reminding them that the state will be audited.
“I’ll keep pushing Congress to provide greater flexibility, especially as it relates to this deadline. And they may come back and pass something before the upcoming election, or even in a lame duck session. But that’s why whatever you adopt should be flexible. It should account for whether Congress acts or doesn’t act,” she said.
The funds can be used to help replace loss of funds incurred by the state, cities and counties, and educational institutions, as well as to help private entities provided they can show how they were negatively impacted by COVID-19.
So far, COVID response funding has been allocated to state and local governments. The state set aside $75 million for schools, as the Treasury allows the state to spend up to $500 per student in school aid. One hundred million dollars has been set aside for the re-employment insurance fund, almost $100 million for state public safety and public health officials, and over $20 million for universities and technical colleges. A framework for small business and community-based healthcare grants for those who have incurred losses due to COVID has also been suggested.
Noem also included tourism as a consideration for the COVID relief funds.
“Tourism, the No. 2 industry in the state, has taken a tremendous hit. Treasury specifically says we can use this money on tourism efforts. I think many of you have seen our ads promoting the state. As a result, our state parks have been packed with visitors from across the country who want to escape their lockdowns and explore our wide-open spaces,” Noem said.
Before a room full of several unmasked lawmakers, Noem lauded the state’s response to the virus and rebuked claims that she had not done enough to curb its spread.
“The mainstream media told us that [cautionary] steps had to be taken to slow the spread of the virus. Day after day, and night after night, they insisted that every decision I was making was wrong; that I was foolish to trust my people. And I was even sillier to respect the oaths I took. They told me I should shut my state down,” she said. “The work of what we were doing wasn’t just me. It was the team at the Department of Health, the countless medical professionals across our state, it was teachers, law enforcement officers, grocers, small business owners, moms, dads, grandparents, you name it. It was every single one of your constituents – the people of South Dakota – that made our approach work.”
She said that while the virus posed challenges for South Dakota, the state “took a different path” and chose to give South Dakotans the “freedom” to live their lives unfettered by lockdown protocols and shelter-in-place orders such as those that exist in other states.
“We all know that the science tells us we cannot stop this virus. Our goal from day one was to slow the spread and free up hospital capacity for those who may need higher levels of care. We accomplished that,” Noem said. “In South Dakota, we didn’t take a one-size-fits-all approach. And the results have been incredible.”
“We had the fewest low-income job losses of any state in the region, and we’ve already recovered those losses. Our unemployment rate is the fourth-lowest in America, already back down to 4.8%. When the virus first hit, every state’s economy shrunk. But our state had the second-smallest losses. We closed the 2020 budget year with a $19 million surplus. And our general fund revenues are up 8.7% so far this fiscal year,” Noem said.
Sen. Jack Kolbeck, R-Lincoln, Minnehaha, said after the speech that the governor did a “very good job” and highlighted exactly what the money needs to be used for and how it will be used.
“We’ve come out with a really good package that I hope today goes through...for those that were affected by COVID,” Kolbeck told the Capital Journal. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get this through today so we can go home and get this money into the people’s hands that need it desperately, as soon as possible.”
Not all legislators were entirely satisfied with the governor’s remarks, however.
“I was a little disappointed that agricultural issues weren’t addressed in the speech today. There are a lot of hurting ranchers and farmers out there, and I think that needs to be addressed, instead of so much emphasis on state tourism,” Rep. Sam Marty, R-Butte, Harding, Perkins, said.
“I think we’re backed into a corner and we have to move forward, but I’m not on board with a lot of the expenditures,” he said.
Noem also acknowledged the loss of life incurred by COVID-19 and recognized a moment of silence to remember Rep. Bob Glanzer, who lost his life to the virus in April, as well as for other South Dakotans killed by COVID.
“This body knows loss just like so many other communities across South Dakota. Bob Glanzer was a man of true integrity and someone I greatly respected. He epitomized what it means to be a true statesman. He worked tirelessly for the people of Beadle and Kingsbury counties, as well as for our entire state. Bryon and I will miss him dearly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Penny and his entire family,” Noem said.
Noem closed her remarks by calling for unity. Legislators are expected to vote on how to allocate the remaining funds before midnight Monday.
“Together, we will get through this. Together, that’s exactly what we’re doing. It’s important that we remember, especially during difficult times, that we are stronger united, rather than divided. I believe we all have the same goal in mind – making South Dakota safer, stronger, and healthier,” Noem said.
Close your mouth Kristi Noem, open your eyes and ears. People are dying because you have not followed recommendations by professionals.
