Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday, Nov. 12, that Kelly Hepler, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, will retire Dec. 15. The Deadwood native and Spearfish High graduate, worked 35 years with Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game before being named just before Christmas 2014 by Gov. Dennis Daugaard to the key cabinet role.
Hepler confirmed to the Capital Journal he recently was diagnosed with COVID-19 and says he is OK.
"Hey, I am doing fine," Hepler said via email. "I am blessed that I had minor symptoms and did not pass the virus to my wife, Carol."
Three men have held the post of secretary of game, fish and parks the past quarter century under four governors. Hepler succeeded Jeff Vonk who retired in January 2015 after eight years in the job.
Vonk succeeded John Cooper who held the job 12 years from 1995 through 2006 under Gov. Bill Janklow and Gov. Mike Rounds.
Noem kept Hepler on when she was elected two years ago to a four-year term.
“Kelly is an accomplished leader and has been a fierce advocate in the fish and wildlife resource management field for over 40 years,” Noem stated via news release Thursday. “He has been a dedicated public servant to the state of South Dakota since 2015, navigating countless challenges to protect our state’s natural resources. As he retires, I know he will enjoy even more time in our great outdoors, hunting with his dog, Marty. I wish him all the best in his next chapter.”
Hepler’s salary is $131,687, according to a state website on state employees' salaries; for comparison’s sake, Noem’s is $118,728.
It’s a pretty big job, because hunting, fishing and visiting parks is a big part of the state’s economy and culture. South Dakota claims to have the world's best ring neck pheasant hunting.
A 2016 study commissioned by Game, Fish and Parks, found that year South Dakotans and out-of-staters spent 18.6 million days hunting, fishing, trapping, boating or just watching wild animals and they spend $1.3 billion a year doing it.
Of that amount, 90% comes from what the department is named for: hunting ($683 million), fishing ($271 million) and state park visits ($212 million.)
That money spent generates about $1.9 billion, directly and indirectly, of economic activity across the state and means 18,000 full-time and part-time jobs that provide $520 million in income to workers, the study says. It also contributes about $970 million to the state’s gross domestic product and generates $83 million in tax revenue for state and local governments, State, Game and Fish officials said.
As light-hearted as “game, fish and parks” might sound, it’s not necessarily a popular position to be in charge of it all in South Dakota.
Balancing the rights and wishes of landowners; resort owners; hunters - resident and non-resident; wildlife advocates and the public in general brings the cabinet secretary not infrequently into court to settle disputes. South Dakota has long law that puts its waters — lakes, streams and rivers — in trust for the public. That has meant when 30 years of wet weather created new lakes across northeast South Dakota, long-time landowners weren't always pleased with the idea of strangers being able to put a boat in and fish what used to be the south 80.
Daugaard ordered an outside review of the management of the state’s wildlife resources, land and water and animals because of so much criticism. A year after the review was completed, Vonk retired.
Two years ago, when Noem announced she was keeping Hepler, her social media posting attracted some hard shots from readers criticizing Hepler and state officials in general over how wildlife and its habitat are managed.
In that posting, Hepler said in 2018: “The governor-elect and I both share a deep commitment to our outdoor legacy and understand how critical that legacy is to our quality of life. I am particularly excited about being able to assist the governor-elect in implementing measures to improve the wildlife habitat in our great state. I also want to take this opportunity to thank all of the dedicated people who work for Game, Fish, and Parks and for their continued commitment to excellence and customer service."
On Thursday, Hepler said in Noem’s news release: “I have been extremely blessed in my career to combine my love and passion for the outdoors with what I do for a living. The highlight of my career has been serving as secretary of GFP in my home state of South Dakota. It has been my honor to work with the department to provide sustainable outdoor recreational opportunities while cultivating stewardship and connecting people with our world-class outdoors. I am extremely proud of all of our staff and I will never forget my time with the department. I am grateful to Gov. Noem and our department staff who continue to champion getting families outdoors every single day.”
Hepler earned a bachelor's degree in fish and wildlife management from Montana State University in 1978. He and his wife, Carol, live north of Pierre. They have two grown children and are big fans of the Green Bay Packers, he says.
