Those who follow national politics know there are two states presidential aspirants become very familiar with -- and Gov. Kristi Noem is heading to one of them, New Hampshire, next month.
Even if President Donald Trump is successful in his re-election bid this year, term limits would forbid him from running again in 2024. Now, Noem, who has continued to build her profile in national conservative political circles, is scheduled to go to appear in Nashua, New Hampshire on Oct. 15, according to TV station WMUR. Nashua is the second largest city in New Hampshire, behind Manchester.
Noem spokesman Ian Fury confirmed to the Capital Journal on Tuesday the governor is planning this trip.
Here is how WMUR reporter John DiStaso introduces Noem in his piece: “South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, viewed as a rising star in the national GOP and a possible 2024 presidential contender, plans to visit New Hampshire Oct. 15 as the featured speaker at a state Republican Party fundraiser, a party source told WMUR.”
Last week, Fury confirmed that Noem was making several trips across the country to promote Trump’s re-election bid.
“Gov. Noem believes that in a second term of President Trump, we’ll continue to see economic growth, limited government, and respect for the rights of South Dakotans,” Fury said when asked how Noem’s national schedule benefits South Dakota taxpayers.
“If Joe Biden were president, we’d experience a resurgence of overreaching government regulation like we experienced under the Obama administration. Frankly, her freedom-respecting approach to COVID-19 might not have been possible had Joe Biden been president,” Fury added.
New Hampshire is considered a general election battleground state, but it is only worth four Electoral College votes.
Regardless of whether Noem has presidential aspirations for herself, New Hampshire is certainly the place to go if she does. The state has long been known for its “first-in-the-nation” presidential primary.
Iowa is the other state those looking to run for president head to frequently, as its quadrennial caucus typically occurs before the New Hampshire primary in the election cycle. A caucus is more complicated than a regular primary, which is why New Hampshire is able to maintain its first-in-the nation status.
With Iowa being South Dakota’s neighbor to the southeast, it seems most Iowa Republicans would already be somewhat familiar with her. Now, those in New England will get their opportunity to meet her.
Since 2004, the winner of the New Hampshire Republican primary has been the GOP’s presidential nominee for that particular year:
2004: President George W. Bush
2008: The late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona
2012: Mitt Romney, who is now a U.S. Senator from Utah
2016: President Donald Trump
2020: President Donald Trump
