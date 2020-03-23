An inmate in the South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday afternoon. It's the first case of the pandemic hitting Pierre and Hughes County.
"We do have a confirmed case of an inmate in the women's prison,"state Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during Noem’s news conference in the Capitol at 3:30 p.m., Monday. "Staff have appropriately isolated that individual and any other potential contacts."
Noem also held a news conference Monday morning, updating state information on the pandemic.
There have been 28 cases of the virus confirmed in the state, including one in Lyman County, Noem said.
Eleven counties now have had cases confirmed, including 12 in Beadle County, five in Minnehaha County, two apiece in McCook and Davison counties, and one each in Hughes, Lyman, Bon Homme, Brown, Charles Mix, Codington and Pennington counties.
Michael Winder, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections that has its administrative offices in Pierre, confirmed that an inmate at the Women’s Prison has been placed in isolation after testing positive for the virus.
“This is the first inmate in the (state prison) system to test positive,” Winder told the Capital Journal in an email response to questions.
He said the DOC is “focused on protecting all inmates and staff at every one of our facilities. All work release programs have been postponed at this time. If an inmate becomes symptomatic, we follow the proper protocols from guidelines outlined by the CDC.”
