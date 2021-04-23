Gov. Kristi Noem joined nine state attorneys general Thursday in a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to prevent it from establishing a damages value to “the social cost of greenhouse gases” as called for in a Jan. 20 Executive Order. In a Friday press release, Noem’s office said the order “would kill thousands of American jobs and impose more burdens and harms to the American people.”
“After a year of misguided lockdowns in response to the COVID pandemic, the last thing that America needs is more burdensome regulation that will cripple our economy,” Noem said in the release. “President Biden’s attempt to implement a ‘social cost of greenhouse gases’ value will result in the government sticking their hands into virtually every aspect of our day-to-day lives. With this lawsuit, we are committed to fighting off such unconstitutional overreach.”
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming are the nine states alongside South Dakota signed onto the lawsuit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.