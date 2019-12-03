South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was busy Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the capitol building in Pierre. She first participated in and helped with the reveal of the first First Gentleman replica tuxedo doll displayed on the entry floor level in the case with the other first spouses and their replica dresses from their other’s inaugural evenings. Noem then delivered her annual budget address to the South Dakota’s House, Senate and the people. After her delivery, she held a press conference.
A few points of note in the budget address dealt with allocation of funds for a one-time use in the amount of $18.6 million, an upgrade to law enforcement communications, continuing to pave internet to all of South Dakota, and finally on the meth crisis.
“One of my top priorities is keeping South Dakotans safe,” Noem said in her address. “One component of that is equipping our law enforcement and first responders with the tools they need to protect our communities. In 2003, we created the state radio system — forming a single, uniform communications system for first responders in every corner of this state. However, with the aging infrastructure and software, our current system needs an update.”
Noem is proposing to spend $5.1 million of the one-time funds, which augments the $4.6 million appropriated last year, she said. She believes this amount will allow the systems state-wide to be upgraded together.
On the subject of highspeed internet, Noem acknowledged it has gotten better, but there is more work to be done. She described an area in South Dakota where people drive and park near the local high school in the evening, using the school’s internet, so their kids can do their homework.
“We absolutely need faster, more reliable connections so everyone in our state can participate in the next generation of South Dakota’s economy,” Noem said.
On meth, Noem pointed out the disparity of South Dakota’s youth between ages 12 to 17 admitting to using meth number twice as many as the national average. Eighty percent of cases in court in South Dakota have an element of meth in them.
There is hope, Noem said. There are stories of people making their comeback, and turning their lives around, then reaching back and help others. While she elaborates the adage’ it takes a village,’ but around the idea of helping.
Noem ended by praising those who adopt children. “It takes people raising their hands to be foster parents – to be that middle-mom or middle-dad that these kids need,” she said. “It takes social workers who commit to doing the journey together. It takes pastors and teachers and counselors and doctors. Judges, neighbors, police officers, and people who know just when to offer a word of encouragement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.