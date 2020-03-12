State Rep. Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, is among those in South Dakota being tested for the COVID-19 infection, but Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday said no one in Pierre or Fort Pierre had yet contracted the coronavirus.
“We don’t have any confirmed cases in the Pierre or Fort Pierre area in these counties,” Noem said during her third news conference to discuss COVID-19 in as many days. “If we did, we would certainly let the public know.”
Earlier in the day on Thursday, legislators indicated that Gosch was being tested for COVID-19. No further information regarding his condition was available late Thursday.
Answering a question posed by the Capital Journal, Noem said she did not know if any other legislators — or anyone else who works in or frequents the State Capitol in Pierre — was being tested for the virus.
“We’re not sure, obviously, because that is not required to be reported to us,” Noem said.
Noem said there were no additional cases to report on Thursday, meaning there are still a total of eight confirmed in South Dakota. This includes the one suspected of causing the death of a man in Pennington County. Noem said most of the infected patients are men who are now in “isolation at home.”
This, however, is but one aspect of the global health scare caused by COVID-19. In addition to college and professional basketball game cancellations and international travel restrictions, Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said the school would suspend most activities until April 1. These include:
All student activity travel outside of the district;
Athletic activities and fine arts performances/concerts in our buildings (athletic/fine arts practices will continue as normal);
Any non-school related use of Pierre School District facilities;
Field trips; and
Community access to our buildings (volunteers, non-district personnel).
“Our school administrative team will continue to meet frequently to share information from local and state health officials and plan responses accordingly,” Glodt said. “While the decision to suspend all activities until April 1 has not been an easy one, we feel taking proactive measures and remaining hyper-vigilant, while following state and federal guidelines is the best course of action at this time. We all have a social responsibility to each other in situations such as these as we are one community.”
At the secondary level, public universities across South Dakota will extend their spring break by one week and cancel non-essential travel in an effort to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. The break will now last through March 20.
“We have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our campuses, but we are taking reasonable steps to do what we can to protect our students, faculty, staff, and the university communities,” South Dakota Board of Regents Executive Director and CEO Paul Beran said. “The focus for all of us is the well-being of our students and employees.”
The institutions governed by the board include Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota.
Meanwhile, federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue working to combat the coronavirus. Infections confirmed by state as of late Thursday showed:
South Dakota — 8
North Dakota — 0
Nebraska — 5
Montana — 0
Wyoming — 0
Iowa — 14
Minnesota — 5
Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers continue arguing about the best approach to containing COVID-19.
“The Families First Coronavirus Response Act is focused directly on providing support for America’s families, who must be our first priority in this emergency,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said. “We cannot fight coronavirus effectively unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested knows they can get their test free of charge. We cannot slow the coronavirus outbreak when workers are stuck with the terrible choice between staying home to avoid spreading illness and the paycheck their family can’t afford to lose.”
“The U.S. must continue to act swiftly to combat the coronavirus,” U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said. “America needs a vaccine and treatments, and our clinics need test kits. This emergency funding will allow the U.S. continue to prepare expediently. I’m thankful Congress put politics aside to deal with this public health crisis.”
“Senators will be in Washington next week working to address pressing issues like the coronavirus outbreak. It is our responsibility to work together to ensure that our country has the resources it needs to combat and defeat this disease,” U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., tweeted on Thursday.
At the presidential level, Democratic Party front-runner Joe Biden continues blaming President Donald Trump for the problems.
“A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it,” Biden tweeted on Thursday.
For his part, Trump remains as defiant as ever, tweeting: “108 countries are dealing with the coronavirus problem, some of which we are helping!”
“Together we are putting into policy a plan to prevent, detect, treat and create a vaccine against coronavirus to save lives in America and the world. America will get it done,” Trump added via statement on his website.
