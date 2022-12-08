Gov. Kristi Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem during her budget address in the South Dakota Capitol on Dec. 6.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called for an immediate review of the state's investments on Thursday to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.

The Republican governor has taken aim at the state's ties to China and claimed that they pose a national security threat. Last week, she banned the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from being used on state-owned devices.

