Noem policy director blasts mandatory masking, while North Dakota proceeds

“There’s zero science – yes, zero – to support the claim that South Dakota is seeing a rise in cases because Governor (Kristi) Noem won’t issue a mask mandate or other harsh restrictions.”
This is a Monday comment from Noem Policy Director Maggie Seidel, reinforcing the governor’s position that she has no plans to mandate masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The facts are simple: mask mandates, harsh lockdowns, massive testing and contact tracing haven’t worked – in the United States or abroad,” Seidel added.
However, the story is different to the north. Friday evening, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced that masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 are now mandatory at” indoor businesses and indoor public settings as well as outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn’t possible.”
“Right now, the data demands a higher level of mitigation efforts to reverse these dangerous trends, to slow the spread of this virus and to avoid the need for economic shutdowns,” Burgum stated via Friday news release. “Our situation has changed, and we must change with it.”
Burgum is a Republican who oversees a state where voters gave President Donald Trump a 33-point blowout victory over President-elect Joe Biden.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, North Dakota’s COVID-19 infection rate per 100,000 residents for the last week as of Monday was 198.9. This is the highest infection rate in the nation — and is more than four times the U.S. average for the same time period.
“The most effective weapon against COVID-19 is wearing a mask,” North Dakota State Health Officer Dirk Wilke added via the Friday news release. “This is a simple tool, but one that’s critical in helping protect our loved ones and slow the spread.”
Noem, meanwhile, is a Republican who oversees a state whose voters chose Trump by 26 points over Biden. This means that in political terms, North Dakota is a slightly deeper shade of red than is South Dakota.
Data from the CDC on Monday continued to show South Dakota with the nation’s second-highest COVID-19 infection rate per 100,000 for the last week at 161.6. This is more than three times the U.S. average for the last seven days.
Contrary to Burgum, however, Noem has repeatedly made it clear she has no intention of mandating masks. Furthermore, according to national publications such as Politico and the Washington Examiner, Noem has said she will not enforce a national mandate, which Biden has indicated he may issue.
Other North Dakota RestrictionsOther mitigation measures, which take effect Monday, include:
All bars, restaurants and food service establishments are limited to 50% seating capacity; and
All banquet, ballroom and event venues are limited to 25% of their maximum occupancy.
Paul Carson is an infectious disease specialist, professor of public health at North Dakota State University and physician adviser to the state’s COVID-19 response.
“We have a growing body of good evidence that masking, especially when paired with other mitigation strategies, can substantially reduce the spread of the virus. I am very grateful that the governor has taken the bold measure to implement an enforced mask mandate across the state, and am hopeful this will help to flatten the curve,” Carson said.
Burgum also urged North Dakotans to try to limit gatherings to their immediate household group as much as possible for the next four weeks and to wear a mask if gathering with people from outside the household.
“We believe in North Dakotans. We believe in the power of individual responsibility. And we need individual responsibility now more than ever to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Burgum said.
