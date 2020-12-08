Paying off debt, restoring infrastructure, strengthening communities -- and preparing for Democrat President-elect Joe Biden and his administration -- were the priorities Gov. Kristi Noem outlined for the South Dakota Legislature during the annual budget address on Tuesday.
“Frankly, I expect the road could be rough under a Biden administration. We can expect him to try and raise taxes," Noem said during her address. "Similarly, we can expect him to try and eliminate fossil fuels by passing the Green New Deal. And, whatever else a Biden administration might do, it would certainly drown us in new regulation. I expect Biden’s federal agencies to see South Dakota not as a partner, but as a subordinate. So, we must be prepared.”
Before Noem delivered her address, she requested that everyone stand for a moment of silence to remember the 1,111 South Dakotans who have died due to COVID-19.
Noem again compared South Dakota’s hands-off approach to the pandemic with that of other states, saying this unique approach has put the state in one of the best financial positions in the country.
She said compared to this time last year, the general fund revenue is up by 19.4%, while in June, the state ended the 2020 budget year with a $19 million surplus. The higher revenue combined with $1.5 billion in CARES Act funds from the federal government allowed the state to save more in the general fund. Additionally, as of October the state has the third-lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 3.6%.
“Even amid a pandemic, public policy ought to be holistic. Daily needs must still be met. People need to eat and keep a roof over their heads. And they still need purpose. That means policymakers cannot have tunnel vision. They must balance public health concerns with people’s mental and emotional needs, their economic livelihoods and social connections, and liberty, among many other important factors,” Noem said.
She addressed those who criticize her approach to the pandemic, while reasserting that South Dakota is well-positioned to weather the pandemic without government mandates.
“As we continue to see spikes move throughout the country, the course of the virus does not seem to be quantifiably different in the states that, according to the media, did everything ‘right,’” Noem said.
Noem summarized her budget plans thusly, to applause from the Legislature:
“South Dakota won’t be raising taxes on our citizens or our businesses. We won’t be borrowing billions of dollars to cover our budget shortfalls. And we won’t be looking to Congress to send us more stimulus money.”
“The important takeaway here is a message of caution: We should remain prudent and conservative moving forward. We need to carefully consider these unusual circumstances as we project revenue. We cannot recklessly spend every taxpayer dollar that we have. When we do invest in our state, we must invest wisely and strategically,” Noem said.
Marijuana Matters
Noem also addressed her plan for dealing with “the disappointing votes on marijuana” that led to legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana. As Amendment A is currently being challenged, Noem presented two courses of action for moving forward with legalization: one with both recreational and medical, and one with just medical.
“I want to be very clear; we will not see any revenue from marijuana until at least April of 2022, though it could be longer,” Noem said. “And in the meantime, to comply with the predetermined timeline, the Department of Revenue needs to get to work now. This funding would go toward staff, technology, consultants, and other costs, until revenues from the program are enough to sustain it. But there will also be a number of other collateral costs, like safety, training, and enforcement, among many others.”
For medical marijuana, Noem recommended allocating a little more than $136,000 over three years to the Department of Health to cover staff and other program costs until revenue starts coming in. To implement medical only, the health department will need additional resources, but the Department of Revenue would need much less.
In the weeks to come, Noem said “we hope to know more” about which course of action to take as the Amendment A lawsuit moves forward.
South Dakota is open for business, and Noem said she is confident the rest of the country knows this too, now. She established three key areas to focus on in her recommendations: paying off inherited debt, restoring and reinvigorating state infrastructure, and strengthening communities.
Paying off debt
- Noem proposed allocating $21 million to pay off two technical college bonds, which would save $1.7 million in ongoing debt service, $500,000 for the general fund, and the technical colleges $1.2 million.
Strengthening infrastructure
$100 million to fully connect the state to broadband internet over the next few years. This joins the $89 million already spent on broadband in the state. The estimated cost to finish providing broadband statewide is double the allocated amount at $200 million, but Noem said she believes the state’s investment could leverage enough federal and private funds to finish the project.
$12 million in one-time general funds to supplement building the new State Fair Livestock Complex. This would supplement the $3 million insurance claim and the $4 million from fundraising. In October the old beef complex burned down, and the new proposed facility would be twice its size at 200,000 square feet. It will be able to hold 2,000 cattle, allow for regional and national rodeos, equestrian events, and livestock exhibitions.
$10 million in one-time funds to upgrade vulnerable infrastructure statewide. During July alone, the state sustained over 14 billion cyber attacks from 165 different countries. The Bureau of Information Technology will use the funds to conduct significant system upgrades to protect state and employee data, as well as develop a comprehensive plan for replacing older technology.
$3.2 million in one-time funds for communications system upgrades for first responders. The investment targets three areas: the Black Hills, Hot Springs, and Reliance. In the Black Hills, the money would go toward building new radio towers in Rockerville, Keystone, and Hill City. In Hot Springs and Reliance, it will be used to further leverage existing towers to cover a wider area. The investments are geared toward enhancing the state’s emergency response.
$3.4 million in one-time funds to the state’s four technical colleges for new equipment for high-need and in demand programs. The four tech colleges will also provide $1.6 million each for the equipment.
$5 million in one-time funds to facilitate meat processing grants in order to improve the state’s capacity to process and store meat raised in the state. Processors would be able to apply for grants to pay for facility upgrades like new freezers or processing equipment, make facility improvements to manage increased capacity, or work to expand their operations.
$4 million in one-time funds to replace the Elm Lake Dam, which was damaged beyond repair after a storm this summer.
$1 million for additional maintenance for dams across the state.
$5 million for a new airplane for use by state officials, employees, and to respond to wildfires. The state has three planes in its fleet, all averaging 26 years of age. Noem also recommended selling two older planes, saying maintenance is costlier and more complex for older planes and that the addition of one new plane would be safer.
Strengthening communities
2.4% inflationary increases for medical provider reimbursement rates, along with additional targeted rate increases for community-based providers; state aid to education; per student allocation for the technical colleges, and for state employee salaries. State employee health benefits were also reassessed, the $12 million savings from which will be directed back into employee pay.
$1 million in ongoing funds to expand the Access Critical Nursing Facility Program (which reimburses rural nursing facilities to keep them financially viable) to three facilities in Platte, Sisseton, and Madison, in addition to the nine currently supported by the program.
$8.3 million in one-time funds to establish small-scale, private, adult Intermediate Care Facilities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
$3.2 million in one-time funds to support a new recreational center near Ellsworth Air Force Base, in conjunction with funding from the Department of Defense and Pennington County. The proposed rec center will cost $12.7 million and will offer a year-round space for community gathering.
$11 million in one-time funds to South Dakota K-12 schools to provide them with a “final bridge” past the pandemic.
Noem also proposed two “strategic investments” to safeguard against future economic hardships: adding an extra 2% to the annual 10% of budget reserves and putting $50 million into a trust fund.
“These two strategic investments will create one-time and ongoing funding streams for the future,” Noem said.
Noem closed her budget overview with a quote from President Calvin Coolidge: “I want the people of America to be able to work less for the government and more for themselves. I want them to have the rewards of their own industry. This is the chief meaning of freedom.”
“I cannot think of anything more descriptive of my administration’s hope for the people of South Dakota,” Noem said.
“Under God, the people rule. All of us here are stewards of their hard-earned tax dollars. And the budget I have proposed sets up our children and grandchildren for decades of prosperity. I firmly believe our mission is the same: a safer, stronger, healthier South Dakota. I look forward to working with you all in the coming months to accomplish this mission,” Noem said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.