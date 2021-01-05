Whatever anyone may say about Gov. Kristi Noem, no one should ever accuse her of being unable to multitask.
Tuesday, Noem posted a Twitter message showing meeting with members of her staff in preparation for the 2021 session of the Legislature, which is scheduled to commence at the State Capitol in Pierre next week.
"Great Cabinet meeting today to get the team ready for the upcoming legislative session! We try to have a little fun too."
Also Tuesday, Noem did an interview on Fox News, during which she discussed the U.S. Senate elections involving U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both R-Georgia, in their effort to outlast Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively. This resulted in two Noem tweets:
"Democrats want to CHANGE America. Georgia needs to send @KLoeffler and @Perduesenate back to Washington so they can defend our AMERICAN VALUES."
"This election impacts us in South Dakota. It's about what we want the entire country to look like for our kids and grandkids. The Georgia runoff has real consequences for us in South Dakota. If Democrats take control of the Senate, they'll raise taxes, taking money out of the pockets of South Dakota families. They'll institute the Green New Deal, which will drive gas prices back up to $4 or $5 dollars."
Finally, Noem tweeted about efforts by new U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, to carry a gun in Washington, D.C.
"Frankly, Washington DC became a lot more dangerous in 2020. I know @LaurenBoebert very well (she'll do a fantastic job for Colorado!) She's following the law, and the Second Amendment guarantees her the right to defend herself."
