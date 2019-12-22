South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said in a press conference Thursday, Dec. 19, she is going to hold Andrew Wheeler of the Environmental Protection Agency and President Donald Trump to the law, law and promises.
“Here’s the deal,” Noem said. “South Dakota producers deserve better than this.”
Noem was encouraged about the United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement passed (USMCA) in a 385-41 vote by lawmakers Thursday, replacing the aged NAFTA.
“We’re grateful to see the USMCA is getting across the finish line finally. The preliminary phase one agreement with China is extremely encouraging for those in agriculture industry as well,” said Noem.
The ability for farmers to sell their crops to China again, without enormous tariffs, could be a boost to the next year’s economy with a healthy season of crops.
“The new rules in these trade agreements make it easier for us to tap into foreign markets, and that’s a big win for the state,” said Noem.
Hoping to see a rebound in markets that make a long term difference for our families who are involved in the agriculture industry, is one key point said by Noem. “One of the details is getting rid of the unfair milk prices with Canada. There will be new access for our chicken and egg exports. More pork production that will be able to be exported. All of these are important commodities in our state, and the new opportunities for soybeans and corn and ethanol as well.”
It isn’t all set for corn producers and ultimately ethanol producers in South Dakota yet, though. South Dakota is the fifth largest producer of corn in the United States according to farmprogress.com, and corn was America’s largest crop in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“I’ve heard about it and a read little bit about it, and I am up in arms too,” Noem said. “Believe me, we’ve already been reaching out to the white house and we are going to do all we can to let them and the EPA know that we expect them to follow the law and statutes.”
South Dakota’s number one crop is corn. Number two is soybeans, and three is hay, according to farmrpogress.com.
“I already sent a letter to the EPA urging them to honor what was President Trump’s commitment to ethanol producers. You know he made a commitment for our producers and we expect him and the EPA to follow through on it. I will continue to push and be communicating with Andrew Wheeler and President Trump on this,” said Noem.
What stands in the way of potential progress for corn? “Politics, and big oil,” Noem said. “They got a lot of influence out there, and we are going to call them to the carpet on it and make sure the President is keeping his word and that the EPA follows it.”
Ethanol is the reason big oil is involved. Ethanol is a big deal, and while there are negatives associated with it, the positives in some opinions outweigh the negative. The negative is less miles per gallon is achieved. For example, a 10 percent ethanol mixture, 3-4 percent less miles per gallon is the result, according to fueleconomy.gov. The positive is the combustion reaction is achieved at higher temperatures, allowing for a cleaner exhaust with less build-up.
“I know this news sounds extremely disappointing to me, but it doesn’t mean we quit,” Noem said. “We are going to continue to weigh in on this.”
