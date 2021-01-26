Noem’s abortion ban plan gets mixed reviews

Gov. Kristi Noem is working to ban abortions that take place because of a Down syndrome diagnosis.
At the same time, Democrat President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris vow to enshrine a woman’s right to abort her fetus any time, for any reason, “regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status.”
“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe,” Biden and Harris state of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that, in effect, legalized abortion in all 50 states.
This extreme difference in abortion policy offers a stark example of Biden’s lack of popularity in South Dakota, as he lost the state to former President Donald Trump by more than 26 points in the November general election.
Noem, who had previously announced her intention to offer this abortion ban to the Legislature, did so on Monday. In taking the action, Noem referred to the Roe v. Wade case as “fateful.”
“The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true: God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone, including those with an extra chromosome,” Noem stated via Monday news release.
“I look forward to the day when the Supreme Court recognizes that all preborn children inherently possess this right to life, too. Until that time comes, I am asking the South Dakota Legislature to pass a law that bans the abortion of a preborn child, just because that child is diagnosed with Down syndrome,” she added.
Currently, a woman’s right to an abortion -- for any reason -- hinges on the Roe v. Wade case. However, abortion advocates fear the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court late last year puts Roe v. Wade in jeopardy, should a legal challenge make its way to the high court.
This is why Biden and Harris are looking to seize the moment of Democrats controlling the presidency, the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate to pass and sign into law a measure that would specifically place legal abortion into federal law. This would be different than relying on the Supreme Court to keep Roe v. Wade in place.
Reaction To Noem Plan
Some of Noem’s Twitter followers cheered her introduction of this particular abortion ban, while others did not approve.
POSITIVE:
@Burnsk918: “You are amazing I gave birth 16 years ago to a son with DS and the first thing the Dr said was sorry I would of giving you options to abort and I’m like WTF he’s my angel, perfect angel. God bless you.”
@drskigirl: “Until that baby is born you don’t know. Vanderbilt & Johns Hopkins told my nephew and wife to abort because baby would be born severely defected and wouldn’t live wrong. Baby is now 7 and perfectly normal.”
@Aaronchoffmann: “Love it. Now do abortion in general.”
@Zach_F_15: “This is about humanity. I’m an agnostic and agree with it.”
@Krissy99125746: “Thank you for standing for the voiceless! I have three friends who have been blessed with a baby with an extra chromosome and they are major blessings in their lives even into their adult yrs. They have such compassion that I think we could take some notes on.”
NEGATIVE:
@Bewillysodak: “When it comes to a deadly airborne virus you don't take the same approach. You say, people in South Dakota have a right to freedom and make their own decisions, now you say they don't.”
@cduesing74: “How dare you preach about a right to life. How dare you.”
@DBalistrer: “Yet your discourage mask use and allowed many of your citizens to die. You said it was because you wanted them to have freedom. Freedom apparently ends when a mother is trying to decide whether she has the support and resources to care for a disabled child. Not all are able.”
@Hvis512: “Women will still get abortions. But they will do it the illegal or irresponsible way. You cannot prevent abortions by passing a law. Women will do what they have to do with their own bodies.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Despite her foolish decisions that have terminated the lives of over 1700 parents and grandparents, and her refusal to actively campaign against recreational pot when it was on the ballot, this is the first smart stand she's taken in almost a year. I sincerely hope she can shuck the Trump mud off and begin to focus on the leadership she was elected to provide.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.