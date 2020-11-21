During her Wednesday news conference at the State Capitol in Pierre, Gov. Kristi Noem updated South Dakotans on the fruits of her recent trip to Washington, D.C.
This was in addition to Noem reinforcing her opposition to any mandate regarding face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 -- state or federal.
The deadline for South Dakota to spend its $1.25 billion allocation from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act is Dec. 31, 2020. However, Noem said she will continue to ask the Treasury Department to give the South Dakota Legislature and herself more flexibility in how to spend the money.
“We will be dealing with this in 2021, and we want to make sure we have the resources to meet the needs of our health care workers and the families that are still continuing to struggle through this pandemic,” Noem said.
Part of the $1.25 billion went toward giving small businesses, small business startups, nonprofits, and community health care providers grants. Noem said the state officials received about 5,900 grant applications from roughly 5,100 small businesses, 600 nonprofits, and 200 community health and acute care providers. Once the funds are allocated, there will still be funds available, the use of which has yet to be determined.
“We’re looking at options for how we can expand this grant and also looking at ways we can use this money to help those that have been affected by the pandemic,” Noem said.
Noem said the state is also looking into ways to disperse hazard pay to health care workers.
“We know that they certainly are dealing with a lot of consequences to their service to the public at this time,” Noem said.
To view the full details of the state’s COVID-19 spending plan by agency, visit open.sd.gov.
Noem met with several Cabinet secretaries during her visit to the nation’s capital.
Perhaps most notably, she met with Attorney General William Barr and discussed big tech and accountability in social media, as well as “making sure we have access to an unbiased and fair social media platform going forward.”
She discussed the work force with Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and how the state can continue to strengthen its workforce by recruiting and training more skilled workers.
“We’ve got a lot of businesses and families interested in moving here or have already moved here. What we can do to get them trained to fill the jobs that we need filled in the state is incredibly important,” Noem said.
Noem said law enforcement officers “in the hundreds” from more than 25 states have been responding to an ad campaign encouraging them to relocate to South Dakota and applying for positions in the state.
“I think they recognize that we respect the work that public safety officials are doing in our communities to keep people safe and they want to come join our team and be a part of the great state of South Dakota. We welcome them to join us and we’re going to continue to expand on those efforts in other industries as well,” Noem said.
Noem discussed South Dakota’s use of ethanol and wind energy with Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. During the past few months, Noem said six large wind farms have begun construction in the state and an additional project will be ready to be completed next September.
“This is a $2 billion investment in our state’s economy that’s going to continue to help us grow,” Noem said.
Noem said she talked to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt about preserving monuments, continuing the fireworks at Mount Rushmore, and preserving public lands with necessary maintenance. She also discussed freedom.sd.gov, a project focused on putting more statues on the Capitol rotunda, with Bernhardt.
To see more of the remarks, Noem posted video excerpts from Wednesday’s press conference on her Twitter account, @govkristinoem.
