A video Gov. Kristi Noem posted to her Twitter page on Wednesday had more than 1.1 million views by around 8:15 p.m. The short video begins with Noem in a corn field, dressed in hunting gear and holding a shotgun. 

"This is how we do social distancing in our state," Noem says.

Noem then turns away from the camera. Soon, a pheasant emerges from the right. Noem takes a few shots to take down the bird.

"Less COVID, more hunting. That's the plan for the future," Noem says as the video comes to a close.

View the video here: https://twitter.com/govkristinoem/status/1308867528224059398.

