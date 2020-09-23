A video Gov. Kristi Noem posted to her Twitter page on Wednesday had more than 1.1 million views by around 8:15 p.m. The short video begins with Noem in a corn field, dressed in hunting gear and holding a shotgun.
"This is how we do social distancing in our state," Noem says.
Noem then turns away from the camera. Soon, a pheasant emerges from the right. Noem takes a few shots to take down the bird.
"Less COVID, more hunting. That's the plan for the future," Noem says as the video comes to a close.
View the video here: https://twitter.com/govkristinoem/status/1308867528224059398.
