SIOUX FALLS — With a fighter jet in the background, Governor Kristi Noem conducted a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday in a military hangar where she celebrated efforts to mitigate the influence of what she called “evil foreign governments.”

“I’ll do everything in my power that I can to ensure that our people stay as free as possible,” Noem said. “We have threats to that freedom on the horizon.”

