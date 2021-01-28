Gov. Kristi Noem acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election during a Thursday news conference from the State Capitol in Pierre, but did not affirm that Biden's win over former President Donald Trump was free and fair.
“The people of this country deserve to have transparent and fair elections. So we have a result, we have a president that was elected, he is in office. I am willing to work with him and I believe he is our president of the United States,” Noem said.
She said Biden has signed many executive orders since he assumed office last week that will be “very hard for us to cope with” and have detrimental impacts on the state going forward — however, she said will perform her duties as governor and work with the Biden administration to ensure South Dakota’s continued success.
“I also think there are some reforms that should be pursued in some states where we’ve seen some places where there wasn’t potential integrity. I’ve said many times...I wish every state had the same election system that South Dakota had, where you present an ID or driver's license when you vote,” Noem continued. “We overwhelmingly vote on paper. You vote on or before Election Day, and that those are clear, transparent, integrity-driven processes that were not followed in every other state. I would hope that people would consider putting some reforms in in some of these states to make sure that the people and the public of the United States of America can trust their election system.”
Last week, Senate Bill 24, which in its original iteration would create an online voter registration system in South Dakota (one of nine states without that capability), was amended so that that original provision would be removed. The full Senate passed the amended bill earlier this week, which would allow a change of address through an online system provided by the Office of the Secretary of State, as well as changes of last name, residence address, mailing address, telephone number, email address, previous voter registration information, party affiliation, and willingness to serve as an election worker.
Noem told the Capital Journal that since she became governor, she tries not to weigh in on legislation that’s still being amended. She said of SB 24 that the governor’s office will “continue to monitor it” and give input if needed.
Noem commented on the challenge to Amendment A’s constitutionality, for which the hearing began on Wednesday. She maintained her position that legal pot will be detrimental to the state, but that she expects to wait several more weeks for the judge’s decision. Regardless, Noem said she expects the challenge could end up in front of the state Supreme Court.
“Nobody has any doubt where I stand [on] Amendment A. I’ve been very clear since the beginning. I told you multiple times I don’t think anybody got smarter smoking pot. And I think it’s a bad decision for the state of South Dakota. In fact, I was actively engaged in making sure that people in South Dakota knew how I felt about these ballot measures before Election Day,” Noem said. “We have been focused on doing my job as governor, and what my role is with whatever challenge may come. We will handle it and deal with it and make sure we’re creating opportunities for South Dakota to be successful and to build stronger families. I wholeheartedly believe that Amendment A is bad for our state, and we’ll be very clear about my opposition to it,” she said.
The governor also spoke about the bills she has introduced to Legislature thus far: a bill that would ban abortions based solely on a Down syndrome diagnosis, which she said would protect unborn children from discrimination; two bills to protect private property rights; one to restrict conservation officers from entering certain private land without permission and another to end conservation officers’ ability to take and keep private property of hunters and fishermen who break game and fish laws; and a bill to enhance training requirements for law enforcement.
“We want to make sure the punishment fits the crime and that the law is enforced, but when someone violates a Game and Fish law, they should be fined, they should be punished, but they shouldn’t forfeit their boat, their truck, their gun, or their dog. That’s a penalty that often far exceeds the mistake in virtually every single case,” Noem said of the new Game, Fish, and Parks property rights bill.
Noem said the additional training for law enforcement bill came after months of discussions that began in summer 2020 in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis. Noem also voiced her support for adding two South Dakotans without a law enforcement background to the Law Enforcement Officers Standards Commission.
“The citizens of this state appreciate our law enforcement. I they recognize the sacrifices that they make, and how they put their lives in jeopardy for us each and every day. But they also want to know that there’s conversations going back and forth and I think this commission is an important part of that, so it’s a great step and something we’re seeing a lot of support out of legislators for, and we’re continuing our work. I don’t think we’re finished when we pass these bills, but we’ll continue to work to make sure that we have the great relationship with law enforcement that we’ve always had,” Noem said.
Feb. 3 is the last day to introduce new legislation, and Noem said to look out for more legislation introduced from the governor’s office.
Your article reports that Noem represented "In fact, I was actively engaged in making sure that people in South Dakota knew how I felt about these ballot measures before Election Day,” - throw bull on that one, a TON of ads promoting Amendment A, only a few opposed, and not one that I saw featured her in opposition to it. On the other hand, her anti mask and social distance stand was made crystal clear, as evidenced by our high case numbers and the tragic deaths for a state this size.
