The economies of all 50 states and the District of Columbia bled red ink during the first three months of this year due to COVID-19, but an arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce shows that only neighboring Nebraska performed better than South Dakota during this perilous period.
Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday said she tested negative for COVID-19. This was in reaction to numerous published reports that surfaced on Monday about her being exposed to the coronavirus after meeting with President Donald Trump and members of his family on Friday.
“I tested negative on Friday before meeting@realDonaldTrump. I tested negative again today,” Noem tweeted on Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, Noem shared statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, which indicate South Dakota’s gross domestic product (GDP) slipped by only 2.2% from the last three months of 2019 to the first quarter of this year.
GDP is the total value of all goods and services produced within the state’s borders during a certain period of time.
By comparison, the bureau shows that New York and Nevada, states run by Democrats, each saw GDP decline by 8.2% from 2019’s fourth quarter to 2020’s first quarter.
“The credit here goes to the people of South Dakota,” Noem said in reacting to the data. “Obviously, our low taxes and reasonable regulatory environment put us in a really good position to bounce back from this pandemic.”
According the bureau, the states with the five best and the five worst performing economies from January through March are:
Best
1. Nebraska: -1.3
2. South Dakota: -2.2%
3. Texas: -2.5%
4. North Dakota: -2.6%
5. Utah, Kansas and New Mexico: Tied at -3.1%
Worst:
1. New York and Nevada: Tied at -8.2%
2. Hawaii: -8.1%
3. Michigan: -6.8%
4. Louisiana: -6.6%
5. Maine: -6.3%
“We have trusted our people to do the right things for themselves, their loved ones, and – in turn – their communities, and we will continue to do so,” Noem added.
Meanwhile, South Dakota’s COVID-19 infection statistics also showed signs of improvement on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is highlighted by the number of active cases in Hughes County falling from 27 on Monday to 17 on Wednesday. Stanley County remained at one active infection from Monday to Wednesday.
Statewide, the number of active COVID cases fell from 945 on Monday to 864 on Wednesday.
The number of current hospitalizations dropped from 59 to 54 during the two-day stretch, while there was one additional death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 98.
