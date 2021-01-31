Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., spent plenty of their time over the weekend at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo in Rapid City.
"Great to see so many South Dakotans and South Dakota businesses at the stock show today. Proud of these business owners’ hard work and all they do for our state," Thune tweeted on Friday.
"I love the Black Hills Stockshow! This past year taught so many Americans to love rodeo again. While other sports were shutting down, rodeo was setting an example to the nation. And we put South Dakota in a position to be a regional and national rodeo hub for years to come," Noem tweeted on Sunday.
"The @bhstockshow is always my favorite time of year with the best people! You have many more days to go enjoy the show," Noem added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.