Without being specific as to the nature of the threat, Gov. Kristi Noem’s senior adviser Maggie Seidel said security officials believe a fence around the Governor’s Residence in Pierre is “critical at this time.”
“It’s no secret that a few individuals don’t like some of the decisions the governor has made on behalf of the people of South Dakota during this (COVID-19) pandemic and otherwise,” Seidel said.
Despite criticism from some, Noem has declined to take any of these actions — at any point — since she confirmed South Dakota’s first COVID-19 infections on March 10:
Issue a shelter-in-place order;
Require that people wear masks in public;
Cancel or impose any restrictions on the thousands of people attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally;
Delay a start of in-person public school instruction for the 2020-21 academic year; and
Require that K-12 students returning to in-person instruction wear masks.
Noem also made these comments during a July interview on Fox News:
“It certainly would be challenging for a child to keep a mask on for seven, eight hours a day. Even while I’ve sat with a child that had one on, five or 10 minutes is ... very difficult for them. And they are constantly touching it, taking it off, dropping it on the floor. Those all increase rates of infection.”
“In America, we debate issues; we don’t turn to violence. But it only takes one, and per the governor’s security team, putting up a fence around the residence is critical at this time,” Seidel said.
Wednesday, Seidel said the cost of Noem’s fence for the residence at 119 N. Washington Ave. is to be determined. However, a plan developed last year by Stanley Design Group of Rapid City shows the cost would be approximately $400,000. That plan is available online at https://open.sd.gov/contracts/012/ACC19--20XSWMRAE.pdf.
Seidel said some residents have offered to contribute to the project.
“The good news is that there are a number of South Dakotans, many of whom supported the construction of the Governor’s Residence, who have told us that they would like to support this construction project,” Seidel said. “While this will not cover the entire cost, we are pleased that their generosity will help to reduce the state cost. Their support will also help us ensure that the design is suitable for the Capitol complex grounds.”
