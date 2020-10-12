On Tuesday in Sioux Falls, Gov. Kristi Noem will give the public an update on the investigation into the traffic crash Sept. 12 in which a car driven by state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg collided with pedestrian Joseph Boever, fatally injuring him.
It’s been an unusual case since it first was announced by Noem and Public Safety Secretary Craig Price on Sunday, Sept. 13. Not much was said at the short news conference except that Ravnsborg, 44, was involved as the driver in an incident that resulted in someone’s death near Highmore on Sept. 12.
Noem later said North Dakota’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation would conduct the investigation to avoid any conflict of interest with Ravnsborg’s office. The traffic crash investigation was conducted by a private consultant from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, also to give third party distance and expertise, Noem said. The autopsy of Boever, who was 55, was done by a Minnesota state medical examiner in St. Paul because the South Dakota pathologist was out of the state, Noem and Price said.
In his only public statement so far, Ravnsborg said in a written news release on Sept. 14 that he thought he had hit a deer and immediately (at 10:24 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12) called 911 and told Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek what had happened.
Volek came to the scene and they could not find a deer. Volek lent Ravnsborg his vehicle to drive home to Pierre, Ravnsborg said. The next, morning he returned the vehicle and stopped to check out the site of the crash and found the body of Boever, he said in his statement.
Noem and Price will be at the Sioux Falls City Hall at about 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13., to hold a “media availability,” to provide “an update on the investigation into the crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Mr. Joseph Boever,” according to her news release.
It will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/govnoem.
