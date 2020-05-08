Stating he needs to protect Native Americans from COVID-19, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier said he has authority to enforce road checkpoints along the reservation’s boundaries.
Gov. Kristi Noem disagrees.
“I request that the tribes immediately cease interfering with or regulating traffic on U.S. and state highways and remove all travel checkpoints,” Noem said Friday while announcing she had sent letters to Frazier, as well as to President Julian Bear Runner of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, regarding the matter.
Noem on Friday said if the checkpoints are not removed within 48 hours, “the state will take necessary legal action.”
“We are strongest when we work together; this includes our battle against COVID-19,” Noem added.
According to Noem, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs issued a memorandum which she said makes it clear that tribes must consult with the state of South Dakota and enter into an agreement with the state before closing or restricting travel on state or U.S. highways.
The BIA memo states:
“Question: Can Tribes temporarily close or restrict access to tribal lands over tribally-owned roads during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Response: Yes. Although the Tribal Transportation Program regulations provide that ‘all transportation facilities listed in the National Tribal Transportation Facility Inventory must be open and available for public use,’ Tribes ‘may restrict road use or close’ tribally-owned roads temporarily without first consulting with the Secretary of the Interior or private landowners under conditions involving ‘immediate safety or life-threatening situations.’”
A statement Frazier released via his Twitter page on April 26 reflects strong disagreement with Noem’s assessment of the situation.
“Show us how the state of South Dakota owns any land or interest on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation and I will show you how the state has violated their compact with the U.S.,” Frazer stated. “This is a skeleton in the closet of the oppressors that needs to be fixed to be compliant with statehood, much as less qualified to govern any land on our territory set aside by treaty.”
The exact number of Native Americans to die from influenza, measles, smallpox or other diseases transmitted by European immigrants through the centuries will never be known.
However, Frazier said he hopes to prevent the potentially deadly COVID-19 from spreading among his people in 2020.
“In light of the lack of action to protect our members and residents on the reservations, we are doing the best we can with what is available and will continue to do so,” Frazier added.
Noem remains hopeful the situation can reach a peaceful end.
“The tribes should work with us to fight COVID19, not against their fellow South Dakotans,” she tweeted late Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.