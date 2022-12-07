Gov. Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem at the Capitol during her budget address on Dec. 6 in Pierre.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers in the coming months that the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget.

Noem, a Republican, was critical of a proposal to repeal the state grocery tax during the final days of the legislative session in March, but this fall, she changed course and made it a centerpiece of her reelection campaign.

