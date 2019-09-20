Last week, Governor Kristi Noem and U.S. Department of Education Deputy Secretary Mitchell Zais visited T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre to visit technical education classrooms and discuss the importance of career and technical education (CTE).
Noem talked about what the state is doing to promote career growth.
“The state is streamlining licensing programs and making it so folks can receive training on the job, get a wage to pay the bills, and get the skills they need to move into a higher position,” Noem said. “If we can lift families and people into higher paying jobs, it’s a win for everybody.”
Noem discussed the importance of CTE programs and the ways they introduce students to high-demand jobs.
“Programs like what we’re looking at today are how we get our future generation interested in these types of careers and get jobs that pay very well,” said Noem.
