Gov. Kristi Noem via Twitter on Wednesday:
"Many in the media said we wouldn’t have a vaccine in 2020. Today, the folks at @PLakesHealth (Prairie Lakes Healthcare System) showed me their vaccination efforts. Operation Warp Speed was a truly special accomplishment for the Trump admin. Together, we’re making great progress in the fight against #COVID19!"
Noem has become a national hero in very conservative politics for refusing to mandate people wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. She has declined to do so even as governors in other deep red states such as North Dakota, West Virginia and Utah have taken such action.
Nevertheless, Noem posted a photo of herself wearing a mask during her Wednesday tour of the Watertown facility.
Friday, Noem tweeted about South Dakota Department of Health data showing a significant decline in the number of active COVID cases in the state.
"South Dakota’s #COVID19 situation continues to improve. We’re down to 8,773 active infections compared to 15,622 a week ago. Current hospitalizations down to 387. A week ago, they were 467. Remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint. Together, we’re getting through the marathon," she stated.
Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to show that more South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus than have those who were residents of several states with larger populations.
Below is a list of states with larger populations than South Dakota, but fewer COVID-19 deaths:
Oregon
Idaho
Utah
West Virginia
Montana
Delaware
New Hampshire
Maine
Hawaii
