At the same time Democratic elected officials in Michigan face public backlash for imposing mask mandates and stay-at-home-orders — and accusations of rigging the election against President Donald Trump — Gov. Kristi Noem believes a $492,000 fence should keep potential threats away from the South Dakota Governor’s Mansion in Pierre.
Noem is due back in Pierre Tuesday to deliver a speech concerning the South Dakota budget at 1 p.m. in the House of Representatives Chamber at the State Capitol. On Monday, several construction workers kept busy pouring concrete and performing other duties toward completion of the fence at the mansion, located at 119 N. Washington Ave.
Noem has become something of a folk hero in conservative political circles throughout the nation for her strident opposition to mask mandates and stay-at-home orders. This comes as deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota outpace coronavirus fatalities for several states with more people, including Oregon, West Virginia and Utah.
“In the coming weeks, governors across the country will give speeches outlining their budget proposals. Following months of economic lockdowns, many of my peers are likely not looking forward to these addresses. In South Dakota, we forged a different path,” Noem stated via Twitter late Monday, while retweeting an op-ed she wrote that is published in The Wall Street Journal.
The WSJ item is titled “South Dakota’s Balanced COVID Response.”
“They’ve called me ‘reckless’ and a ‘denier,’ but our numbers are much better than those of Illinois, New Jersey and New York,” Noem writes, in part, in the WSJ.
As for the fence, in August, Noem’s senior adviser Maggie Seidel told the Capital Journal security officials believe the need for a fence around the Governor’s mansion is “critical at this time,” but did not give specifics about the kinds of threats the governor was receiving.
“It’s no secret that a few individuals don’t like some of the decisions the governor has made on behalf of the people of South Dakota during this pandemic and otherwise,” Seidel said at the time. “In America, we debate issues; we don’t turn to violence. But it only takes one, and per the governor’s security team, putting up a fence around the residence is critical at this time.”
It remains unclear where all the funds will come from to pay for the fence.
“The good news is that there are a number of South Dakotans, many of whom supported the construction of the Governor’s Residence, who have told us that they would like to support this construction project,” Seidel said in August. “While this will not cover the entire cost, we are pleased that their generosity will help to reduce the state cost. Their support will also help us ensure that the design is suitable for the Capitol complex grounds.”
Seidel and Noem spokesman Ian Fury did not respond on Monday to requests to comment for this story.
