Gov. Kristi Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem during her budget address in the South Dakota Capitol on Dec. 6.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people.

The governor’s office said in a statement that Secretary of Health Joan Adam, who has held the position since March, was retiring to focus on “family and personal commitments.” But the end of her 20-year career with the Department of Health comes days after Noem faced questions from a conservative website, The Daily Signal, for the state granting a contract to The Transformation Project, an organization that advocates for transgender people in the conservative state.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments