Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem during her budget address on Dec. 6.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

South Dakota lawmakers are considering a number of tax cuts this year, including Gov. Kristi Noem's campaign promise to repeal the grocery tax. The only problem is deciding on which ones.

Republican lawmakers are proposing alternative tax cut plans, such as scaling back the sales tax and property tax. Other lawmakers also say the state has a long list of programs to fund this year, leaving little room in the surplus for tax cuts.

