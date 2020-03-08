The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is accepting nominations for South Dakota’s new “Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication” program.
According to Audry Ricketts, South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, the first South Dakota state bridge was dedicated in November of 2019. South Dakota plans to dedicate six state bridges a year in honor of fallen military personnel who died while serving in combat. More than 3,000 South Dakotans have made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Our fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memory lives on in the hearts of their loved ones and our state,” said Greg Whitlock, Secretary of the S.D. Dept. Veterans Affairs. “Naming our South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen will give us an opportunity of remembrance, reflection, and respect – for honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service.”
Nominators may list their preferred state bridge site for their respective hero. Nominations are due by April 10. Supporting documentation must be attached to the nomination.
To view the list of South Dakota casualties by county, visit https://vetaffairs.sd.gov/resources/War%20Casualties%20y%20County.aspxThe simple, online form is at https://vetaffairs.sd.gov/resources/Fallen%20Hero%20Bridge%20Dedications/SDDOM%20SDDVA%20Bridge%20Naming%20Applicaton.pdf.
