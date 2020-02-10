The South Dakota State Historical Society in Pierre is seeking nominations for the annual Governor’s Awards for History and for two positions on its board of trustees.
The awards include recognition for individuals and organizations, and for a kindergarten-12 History Teacher of the Year.
To make a nomination, visit www.history.sd.gov, or contact Jeff Mammenga at Jeff.Mammenga@state.sd.us or 605-773-6000. Nomination forms must be back to the society by Feb. 24. Winners will receive their awards during the society’s annual history conference in Pierre, April 25.
“We encourage people who know individuals, organizations, or teachers who have excelled at preserving South Dakota history to nominate them for the awards,” said Jay Vogt, director of the State Historical Society. “Nominees need not be members of the State Historical Society. And this year we have both professional and non-professional categories for individuals and organizations.”
Extraordinary individuals could be considered for the Robinson Award, the society’s highest honor, recognizing a lifetime of preserving state history. The Robinson is not awarded every year.
The Schell Award, selected by a separate panel of judges, is given to the author of the best article in the previous year’s volume of “South Dakota History,” the society’s award-winning quarterly journal.
Nominations are also being sought for two members of the society’s board of trustees. Nominees must be members of the State Historical Society. The incumbents are David Wolff of Spearfish (at-large) and Richard Harnois of Leola (professional archaeologist).
For trustee nomination forms, visit www.history.sd.gov, or contact Mammenga. These are due back to the society by Feb. 28. The three-year trustee positions are voted on by members of the society. The winners are announced at the history conference on April 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.