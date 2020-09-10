To apply to the U.S. military academies for the class entering in the summer of 2021, students must first get a nomination from a member of congress.
U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) are accepting applications. Thune and Johnson will make nominations to the Military Academy at West Point, the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the Naval Academy at Annapolis, and the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.
The deadline for submitting an application to both offices is Nov. 13, with interviews in Sioux Falls and Rapid City on Dec. 5. Contact Cathy Mendel in Thune’s office at 605-334-9596 and Chelsea Schull in Johnson’s office at 605-275-2868.
