1999 Chevrolet Silverado

A 47-year-old Pierre man's 1999 Chevrolet Silverado came to a rest against a light pole on North Garfield Avenue near Airport Road after colliding with a truck on Saturday.

 Elise Wines

The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision at 12:14 p.m. on Saturday at the 1700 block of North Garfield Avenue in front of the Walmart. Two injuries were reported, with one person transported by ambulance to Avera St. Mary's hospital.

A 47-year-old Pierre resident driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado struck a 1999 Sterling L7501 Truck in the northbound lane on North Garfield Avenue approaching Airport Road. A state spokesman said the pickup was in the lane closest to the median when it moved into the truck's lane near the shoulder.

The pickup came to rest against a street lamp.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries, but he declined treatment. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, and charges are pending.

A 44-year-old passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and went to the hospital. She was reportedly wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol didn't report any injuries for the truck driver, 62, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

Tags

Load comments